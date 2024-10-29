Come for tea and tech at Milton Keynes College to beat the scammers

Milton Keynes College Group is running informal courses for people who struggle with the digital world to beat online scammers and to stay in touch with friends and family.

The sessions take place at the South Central Institute of Technology in Bletchley on Mondays and various other local community venues within Milton Keynes. They are open to anyone who is struggling with their phones, ipads or any other digital device.

74 year old Maureen Gibbons says when she came to the classes she had very limited knowledge. “The world has changed so much. It’s like learning a new language, I couldn’t have told you what a browser was before. The sessions have been so helpful. They keep it simple. It’s not a big class so you can ask if you’re stuck. Everybody here is at a different stage of their adventure with it, but we all know we need to have it.”

The Group’s Project Director for Adult Learning is Di Cook, who says the sessions are very relaxed and friendly, and led by the problems people face in real life. She says, “People ask us how to use their banking apps, how to book doctor’s appointments, getting onto What’s App or just sending and receiving text messages and calls. It may seem obvious to a lot of people, but if you don’t know these things you just don’t know, and it can be very isolating for those who feel left behind.”

The problems people want solving are all discussed over a cuppa and some biscuits in what has become a social event as well as a learning one.

Di says, “We have people coming along who are quite elderly and they’re making friends, which is really lovely to see. There are some great benefits for many of them. We had one lady who, now she has the skills, has got back in touch with a friend who moved abroad years ago. We’ve had people who haven’t been to the doctor when they’ve needed to because they didn’t understand how to book an online appointment. We’ve had people who’ve been scammed and we’ve taught them how to avoid it happening in future. From online shopping to watching films, they want to know how to do the things the rest of us take for granted.”

“With the speed of technological change, it’s so easy for people to get left behind. Tea and tech gives them the chance to do a bit of catching up, and it’s great to see their confidence building as they realise they can do it.”

The courses are free, and anyone who wants to come along or to find out more should call 07961504476.