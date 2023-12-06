Chesham Prep raises over £16,000 for local charities.

The pupils of Chesham Prep School recently took part in a sponsored Swimathon to raise money for their nominated house charities.

Head of Swimming, Mrs Kerri Shaw, came up with the idea of a Swimathon to not only raise money for the local charities but also for the children to have fun and enjoy the challenge.

All children from Year 2 to Year 8 took part, the older children swam lengths and the younger pupils covered widths of the school swimming pool in their timetabled swimming lessons.

They had to complete as many laps as they could in 30 minutes.

Pupils with Headmaster Mr Beale and Head of Swimming Mrs Shaw at the school swimming pool.

Family and friends had agreed to sponsor them between 20p and £1 a length/width which meant the total raised was an astounding £16,033.78 for four charities: Hope for Children, Sunnyside Rural Trust, Lindengate and DENS.

Headmaster Jonathan Beale said “Well done to all our pupils who completed the sponsored Swimathon, they really did try their best and surpassed the expectations of staff and families alike!