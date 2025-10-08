Cheddington School celebrates “Outstanding” Ofsted success

Cheddington Combined School is celebrating after receiving glowing praise from Ofsted inspectors, who judged the school “Outstanding” in Personal Development and Leadership & Management and “Good” in Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes, and Early Years following their inspection on 8th - 9th July 2025.

The report marks a remarkable transformation for the school, which was previously rated “Requires Improvement”, and commends the rapid and sustained improvements made under its strong and ambitious leadership.

Inspectors described Cheddington as “a happy school, full of joy and laughter”, where pupils arrive each morning eager to learn. They highlighted the school’s values - honesty, excellence, appreciation, respect and teamwork - as central to daily life, with pupils demonstrating excellent behaviour, curiosity, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Among the many highlights, Ofsted noted that:

“Pupils lead the way.” Children take initiative, volunteering for roles, suggesting clubs, and contributing positively to the wider community.

“Pupils’ personal development is exceptional.” A rich programme of clubs, trips, and events helps pupils grow into confident, articulate, and kind individuals.

“Teaching is skilful and ambitious.” Lessons are carefully planned so pupils develop deep knowledge and understanding across all subjects.

“Leadership is exemplary.” Governors and school leaders were praised for their vision, drive, and the rapid progress achieved since the last inspection.

Gilly Brown, Headteacher of Cheddington Combined School, said: “I am so incredibly proud. Our Ofsted result is all down to our brilliant staff, our phenomenal pupils, our supportive families, and our committed governors. The inspectors saw what we already knew – that this is a very special school. But we won’t stand still. We’ll keep building, keep improving, and keep making sure every child here has the very best start in life.”

To celebrate, the school hosted a community event featuring a giant inflatable helter-skelter, cake, and a special assembly attended by families and governors. Parents queued through the corridors to join the celebration, reflecting the strong community spirit that Ofsted said underpins the school’s success.

Co-Chairs of Governors, Corinne Wallington and Vicki Jeffery, added: “We are immensely proud of this outcome. It reflects the hard work, dedication and belief of the entire school community. This success belongs to everyone - our staff, our pupils, our families, and the wider village community.”

The full Ofsted report is available on the Ofsted website here.

For more information about Cheddington Combined School and enrolment details, please contact the school office on 01296 668324. Places are available and visits are welcome by appointment.