Cheddington Combined School celebrates community spirit on ‘Grand Community Day’

Enjoying tea and cake

On Friday, 18th October, Cheddington Combined School opened its doors to the community for a heartwarming celebration of National Grandparents Day with its very own ‘Grand Community Day.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 90 attendees, including grandparents and local residents, joined the school for a memorable afternoon that celebrated intergenerational connections and the vibrant community spirit that makes Cheddington special.

The day featured a variety of activities, including an exciting collaborative art project. Guests and children worked together to create a beautiful whole-school artwork, with some heading to the Forest School area to get hands-on with nature-inspired art. Afterwards, everyone gathered in the school hall for tea and cake, served by the school’s dedicated counsellors, and enjoyed a performance by the wonderful school choir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The feedback was overwhelmingly positive. One grandparent wrote to share their appreciation:

Fun in the classrooms

“This is just a big thank you for the invitation to the above event. It was a pleasure to meet the staff and the children in their classroom and share an activity with them. The choir sang beautifully, and the children were all very welcoming and helpful. It was an imaginative idea and must have required much organisation and preparation.”

Gilly Brown, Headteacher of Cheddington Combined School, expressed her pride and gratitude, saying: "The Grand Community Day was a wonderful opportunity to bring our school and community closer together. The joy on the children’s faces as they shared their learning with their grandparents and local residents was truly special.

“We are so proud of our students and staff for making this day such a success. Cheddington Combined School would like to thank everyone who attended and contributed to this memorable event.”

For more information about Cheddington Combined School and enrolment details, please contact the school office on 01296 668324. Visits are welcome by appointment.