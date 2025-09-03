Carousel Buses partners with The Henley College to launch multiple new routes for students

Carousel Buses has launched multiple new services to strengthen travel links between The Henley College and locations across South Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The bus operator has partnered with The Henley College to develop a fresh network of bespoke services across its catchment area, complementing existing term-time services.

New services 620, 624 and 625 will run on days when The Henley College is open to students and commenced at the beginning of the new academic year this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The routes will enhance links from towns including Princes Risborough, Chinnor, Watlington, Beaconsfield, Thame and Marlow to the college on days when it is open.

Carousel launched services 620, 624 and 625 this week.

Other locations to benefit from the increased service frequency include Aston Rowant, Nettlebed, Denham, Gerrards Cross, The Chalfonts, Seer Green, Loudwater, Wooburn Green, Bourne End, Tiddington, Chalgrove, Tetsworth, Postcombe, Stokenchurch and Lane End.

Luke Marion, Managing Director of Carousel Buses, said: “We work closely with local stakeholders to understand where there is demand for our services, and this particularly applies to our education routes, which provide critical links to schools and colleges for students who otherwise would struggle logistically to attend lessons.

“It’s been great to work in partnership with The Henley College to deliver an enhanced timetable ahead of the new academic year, and we’ve been encouraged by the response from students to the new services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s another positive step forwards for Carousel since our operation took on the network of services previously operated by Arriva just over a year ago.”

Passes for each service are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with payments accepted in full or as six-monthly instalments.

Carousel’s academic annual pass can also be used on all other local bus routes it operates during the school year, including on weekends. This includes service 850, which operates every 15 minutes between High Wycombe, Marlow and Henley, extending every 30 minutes to Twyford and Reading

Further information including full timetables and ticketing details is available online via www.carouselbuses.co.uk/henley-college-new-from-2025.