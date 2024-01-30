Bucks nursery receives 'Outstanding' Ofsted grade receiving top marks in every category

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Buckinghamshire nursery was awarded an ‘Outstanding’ grade by Ofsted following a recent report.

Bright Horizons Haddenham Day Nursery and Preschool received top marks in all categories from Ofsted inspectors.

Ofsted’s findings were published on Wednesday (24 January) and relate to an inspection carried out last month.

Bright Horizons was graded as ‘Outstanding’ for its quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

Ofsted’s report states: “All children flourish and gain an excellent foundation to their learning. Staff know all the children extremely well and children show that they feel safe and secure.

“Staff provide exciting and challenging experiences for children. Children stay at activities for extended periods of time and work together to solve problems.

“Managers work together with staff to plan and deliver an exciting, challenging, and well-sequenced curriculum that reflects children's needs exceptionally well.”

This was the first inspection carried out by Ofsted at the institution, which was registered in August 2021.

Jo, nursery manager at Bright Horizons Haddenham Day Nursery and Preschool said: “I am so proud our nursery has achieved this result. The team has worked hard to ensure we support each child and provide a nurturing environment for them to grow. It’s great this has been recognised by Ofsted and we look forward to continuing to deliver our high-quality curriculum.”

People interested in finding out more about the nursery are advised to check its website here.

No major areas of improvement were identified during the December inspection. The report also praised the preschool for the way it encourages children to develop communication skills, it says: “Staff use information about the children to adapt communication styles. Younger children are encouraged, by enthusiastic staff, to make noises through play. For example, staff who are playing with children in the sand make 'pop' noises as they poke the sand, and children then excitedly copy the action and sound. Older children are introduced to new words and descriptive language during thought-provoking

activities. Children go on to use this language during play.”