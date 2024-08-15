Bucks Council provides advice to youngsters needing support on A-level results day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bucks Council is guiding youngsters in its area to online support services on A-level results day.

Students in Buckinghamshire and the rest of England and Wales are discovering how they got on in their end-of-year exams.

Today (15 August), to assist students who may have underperformed or require additional advice, the authority is directing them to trusted websites.

In a joint-statement councillors Anita Cranmer and Joseph Baum said: “We wish students across the county the best of luck with their results today. We know they have been working hard in their studies and will be looking forward to the next stage of their lives.

“It is important to recognise that there may be some young people who may be disappointed with their results or are not sure what to do next. We would encourage them to speak to their school and also take a look at some of the support and advice that is available.

“Whilst we recognise the importance of today in our young people's lives, exam results are only one measure of success and we hope that whatever paths students take, they are full of opportunity.”

Bucks Council is encouraging families and students to use the following services:

-Youth Employment – helpline and advice for A-level and GCSE students on next steps, apprenticeships, universities, starting their own business, gap years and employment

-BBC support for parents – A-level and GCSE

-BBC support for students – A-level and GCSE

-A-level and GCSE post results service from exam boards:

-UCAS support – A-level results support

-Save the student – A-level results day support