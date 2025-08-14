Buckinghamshire students celebrate top A-Level results
At E-ACT Bourne End Academy, which is part of the E-ACT multi academy trust, 10% of all grades awarded were A* or A.
Top grades were achieved by:
- Troy Gant with A*A*A*A in Maths, Further Maths, Physics and Chemistry and has secured his place at Cambridge University to study Natural Sciences.
- Evey Thorn with A*A*D* in Art, Psychology and Finance and has secured her place at Exeter University to study Law.
Other outstanding results were achieved by:
- Maddie Pryor with D*D*D in Health/Social Care, Psychology and Dance, securing her place at Fashion Retail Academy to study fashion Business.
- Toheed Ali with BCC in Economics, Criminology and Finance.
- Amina Riaz with BBM in Criminology, Finance and Psychology
- Aeriba Mohammad with BBM in Criminology, Finance and Psychology securing her place at Oxford Brookes University to study Accounting and Finance.
- Sofia Evans with CCM in Criminology, Finance and Psychology securing her place at Sheffield Hallam University to study Business Management and Finance.
Natalie King, incoming Principal of E-ACT Bourne End Academy, said:
“Sixth form students have demonstrated tremendous hard work, perseverance and tenacity in securing their grades. The skills they have developed will serve them well with their future endeavours and we wish them every success.”
The performance of Year 13 students across E-ACT has improved this year, with gains in both attainment and provisional “value added” scores, which show that students are making better progress against their peers nationally.
This valued added figure shows how much progress A-level students made between the end of Key Stage 4 (GCSEs) and the end of their sixth form studies, compared to similar students in England.’
Tom Campbell, CEO of the E-ACT multi academy trust, said:
“Students at E-ACT Bourne End Academy have shown extraordinary maturity in their A-Level achievements. I know that in Bourne End, they are well prepared for bright futures. These outcomes open doors and futures, and I couldn’t be prouder of what we stand for at E-ACT.”