Buckinghamshire School Awards: Aylesbury teacher wins newcomer accolade

A teacher working at an Aylesbury school was among the winner’s at the councils Buckinghamshire School awards.

At the school awards held on Wednesday, Emma Godleman, who works at the Mandeville School, was named as the New Teacher of the Year.

Wednesday's ceremony marked the third annual Buckinghamshire School Awards, which was run by Bucks Council.

At the event, governors, school support staff, and teachers were all honoured. Representatives of the institutions were invited to a special evening at the Wycombe Swan alongside local organisations which sponsored the education showcase.

Buckinghamshire School Awards 2025 winners, sponsors and hosts

Almost 200 nominations were received across 12 award categories with individual school staff, governors and teams nominated by school colleagues. Those nominated were assessed by judges before the winners and runners-up were announced.

Here are the 12 winners for 2025:

-New Teacher of the Year Award – Emma Godleman, The Mandeville School

-Teacher of the Year Award - Sue Putman, Chiltern Hills Academy

-Headteacher of the Year Award - Claire Garnett, Juniper Hill School

-Inclusion Award, sponsored by Buckinghamshire New University – The SEN and Hearing Impairment ARP, Stoke Mandeville Combined School

-Health and Wellbeing Award, sponsored by LEAP – Anna Hooper, The Gerrards Cross CofE School

-Senior Leadership Team of the Year Award, sponsored by Supply Desk – Senior Leadership Team, Stoke Mandeville Combined School

-Great Governance Award – Jane Elkins, Little Missenden Church of England Infant School

-School with Excellence in Early Years Award - The Early Years Foundation Stage Team, The John Hampden School

-Teaching Assistant of the Year Award - Lucia Tyson, Cedar Park School

-Unsung Heroes Award - sponsored by The Wycombe Swan - Lisa Davies, Bedgrove Junior School

-Student Voice - Primary Teacher of the Year Award, sponsored by the Rothschild Foundation and Waddesdon Manor - Jack Sloan, Bierton Church of England Combined School

-Student Voice - Secondary Teacher of the Year Award - Alexandro Bazzano, Holmer Green Senior School

Councillor Ade Osibogun said: “Congratulations to all our winners and runners-up, and heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in education across Buckinghamshire. Our schools are among Buckinghamshire’s greatest assets. From teachers and classroom support staff to school governors, leaders, and those offering essential pastoral care and guidance, it is the dedication of these individuals that brings our classrooms to life.”