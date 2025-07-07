Buckinghamshire pupils lead the way in national walking initiative

Pupils in Buckinghamshire have reached a national leaderboard celebrating children who are making strides to walk or wheel to school.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elangeni School is one of ten schools on the WOW Top Ten leaderboard for June 2025.

WOW - the walk to school challenge from charity Living Streets sees pupils record how they get to school, with those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school being awarded a monthly badge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WOW Top Ten increases walking rates at schools and encourages pupils to get involved in active travel. With challenges scattered across the school year, WOW Top Ten supports pupils’ health and wellbeing while reducing congestion and pollution around the school gates.

Elangeni School is one of ten schools on the WOW Top Ten leaderboard for June 2025.

This term, pupils at Elangeni School took part in the summer WOW Top Ten which asked them to walk to school as many times as possible during June.

WOW schools see 59 per cent fewer car journeys to the school gates and 18 per cent more journeys walking and wheeling all the way to school. 98 per cent of journeys recorded on the interactive WOW Travel Tracker by pupils at Elangeni School during June were walked or wheeled, meaning nearly all pupils are getting an active start to the day.

Catherine Woodhead, Chief Executive, Living Streets said:

“Congratulations to pupils from Elangeni School for making it into the WOW Top Ten. Walking and wheeling to school keeps us fit, healthy and happy – and it reduces congestion, air pollution and road danger outside the school gates.

“It’s great that pupils at Elangeni School are benefitting from walking to school. I’m sure that they’ll inspire other children and their families to follow in their footsteps.”