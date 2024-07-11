Buckinghamshire pre-school receives £1,500 and some helping hands from local housebuilder

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leading homebuilder David Wilson Homes got stuck into a day’s volunteering, revamping the outside space at Treehouse Pre-School in Winslow.

The Ofsted rated ‘Outstanding’ pre-school, which is located close to the developer’s Mallard Meadows development is a small charity that relies on donations to provide childcare for two to four year olds.

Eight members of David Wilson Homes’ South Midlands management team spent the day breathing new life into the overgrown area, creating a safe and stimulating space for children to enjoy for years to come.

Alongside the volunteering, David Wilson Homes also donated £1,500 to Treehouse Pre-School to support its vital work.

DWSM - The team from David Wilson Homes presenting Treehouse Pre-School with their cheque

The donation was made as part of the Barratt Foundation, which is designed to support national and local charities, large and small, across the UK to leave a legacy in the communities in which the housebuilder operates.

Kirstine Beeley, Chairperson at Treehouse Pre-School, said: “The generosity of David Wilson Homes has been amazing, both financially and in terms of man power and time. The volunteers have helped to restore a piece of land to the side of our site which we really hope to make great use of going forward.

“As a setting very much at the heart of the community we really welcome this new partnership and are looking forward to continuing to work closely with the team going forward. I cannot thank the team enough for everything they have done for us”.

The green fingered helpers included Ben Kalus (Managing Director), Jason Hearn (Sales Director), Rebecca Bishop (Customer Care Director), Gary Ford (Commercial Director), Martin Wright (Land Director), Chris James (Head of Technical), Gordon Follows (Finance Director) and Matthew Johnson (Construction Director).

DWSM - Ben and Rebecca from David Wilson Homes hard at work revamping the pre-school's garden area

The team worked tirelessly to clear a large section of weeds and brambles, as well as replanting a selection of child friendly perennial herbs and flowers like lavender and rosemary. All plants were also sourced from local garden centres.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “As a leading housebuilder we strive to support the communities in and around the areas in which we build and were delighted to be able to help Treehouse Pre-School by volunteering, as well as offering a donation.

“It was a full and tiring day volunteering, but one that was also incredibly fulfilling. Standing back at the end of the day and seeing what we had achieved filled us all with immense pride, and we look forward to seeing Treehouse Pre-School grow from strength to strength.”

