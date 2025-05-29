A new report has found that Buckinghamshire is among the top performing counties when it comes to A-level results.

New data shows that Buckinghamshire was the sixth best performing county in England when comparing areas based on the number of students getting top grades.

QR Code Generator has analysed data from the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation. For its study the company has looked at the percentage of A-level students who received grades of A or above in each county throughout England.

Across Buckinghamshire, 32.4% of students achieved this accolade, which was the sixth highest ratio. The county with the highest percentage of students achieving top grades was Rutland with 39.7%, Surrey and East Sussex completed the top three.

Pupils in a classroom. Photo from Danny Lawson/PA Images

QR Code Generator found that Buckinghamshire was one of the top performing counties when it came to high results in the subject of computer science. Buckinghamshire finished joint second in the rankings for computer science top scores along with Northumberland, 10% of Buckinghamshire students were awarded A*s compared to a national average of 5.7%.

Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said: “This data shows the exemplary academic performance of students in counties such as Rutland and Surrey, where a significant percentage of A-level grades were an A or above. Rutland showed strength in Art and Design and Biology, ranking well above the national average.

"It is also encouraging to see such great results in traditionally challenging subjects such as Maths in East Sussex and Chemistry in Oxfordshire. These regional education trends highlight where targeted learning strategies and student support have the best outcomes.”