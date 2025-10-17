A Bucks MP is calling for a ban on mobile phones in schools, following growing concerns about the impact on young people’s mental health.

Joy Morrissey, MP for Beaconsfield and Marlow, said parents and teachers in her constituency recognise the negative impact smartphones can have on pupils.

Ms Morrissey said a ban was necessary to help pupils focus on learning and social interaction rather than online distractions.

She said: “Parents, teachers and pupils at schools in my constituency realise the negative impact mobile phones can have.

MP Joy Morrissey

“Schools should be a place where children learn, through face-to-face contact, to become rooted in community and ready to become part of society.

“Mobile phones distract children from their own and others’ education and prevent them from talking to real people.”

The Conservative MP said she and her colleagues had repeatedly called for a ban, but that the Government had dismissed the proposal as “not necessary”.

Ms Morrissey added that she would continue to push the government for action, to help children have a “distraction-free education.”

Excessive smartphone usage is linked to increased levels of anxiety, depression, and poor mental health.

By the age of 12, around 97 per cent of UK children now own a smartphone, according to regulator Ofcom, while 12-year-olds now spend 29 hours a week on average using the devices, according to a 2021 report by research agency Childwise.

Meanwhile, 29 per cent of secondary school pupils reported mobile phones being used without permission in most of their lessons, the UK National Behaviour Survey from 2021-2022 found.

A statement highlighting the dangers of technology was previously adopted by Marlow Town Council.

Some Marlow schools such as Holy Trinity and Sir William Borlase’s already ban all phone usage within their grounds.

Former Marlow Cllr Chris Funnell previously said his authority was the first in Buckinghamshire to take an active stance on children using smartphones and was ‘proud to take a decisive step in supporting the wellbeing of our young people’ and working with schools on the issue.

He said: “The council recognises the growing concerns within our community and is committed to working alongside Marlow school management, parent groups, and community organisations to tackle this issue head-on.”