Buckinghamshire gets significant share of £126m funding for special education students

The Government has confirmed additional funding will be given to create new special education school places for children in Buckinghamshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This afternoon, the Department for Education has confirmed that Buckinghamshire will receive £8,453,563 to go towards boosting SEND services.

Overall, the Government has announced an additional £740 million has been allocated to create more special school places, £126.6 million is going to the South East region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local authorities will be tasked with increasing specialist units in mainstream schools and expanding the capacity of existing special education institutions.

Photo of pupils used of illustrative purposes. Picture credit David Jones/PA

In January it was reported that Bucks Council was facing a £44.3 million deficit when it came to its SEND obligations.

The increasing demands for special needs support has been highlighted as a ‘very serious’ problem by Bucks Council.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson said: “As part of our Plan for Change, we want every family to have access to a good local school for their child, breaking the link between children’s background and their opportunities in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This investment is a big step towards delivering not only enough school places, but the right school places, supporting all children and particularly those with SEND, and plugging the significant gaps in provision we inherited.

“This investment will give children with SEND the support they need to thrive, marking the start of a turning point for families who have been fighting to improve their children’s outcomes.”

Last month a psychologist linked issues with SEND services in Buckinghamshire to cuts to its educational assessment staff, which has made it harder for families to get their child’s potential special educational needs identified.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.