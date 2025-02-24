Bucks Council ‘redundancies’ worsening special education crisis, warns psychologist

Buckinghamshire Council ‘redundancies’ are worsening the crisis in special educational needs and disability (SEND) provision, an educational psychologist has warned.

The unitary authority made all its locum or ‘associate’ educational psychologist (EPs) ‘effectively redundant’ last year due to funding cuts, one of the cohort told the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said: “All the associates were either employed through agencies or self-employed. We have just been told to wait until some work becomes available.”

Although not employed as ‘in-house’ council staff, locum EPs have formed a key part of the authority’s SEND service.

Bucks Council

EPs assess children with special educational needs (SEN) to help determine if they need an education, health and care plan (EHCP) – legal documents created by councils outlining the additional educational support children and young people require.

In recent years, demand for the plans has skyrocketed at councils across the country, leading to long delays for families and the situation being dubbed a ‘crisis’, including by Chesham and Amersham MP Sarah Green.

Over 7,000 EHCPs were maintained by Bucks Council in October 2024, a rise of 14 per cent on the previous year and 112 per cent compared to a decade ago.

If a young person requires an EHCP, the process should be completed within 20 weeks from the date of assessment, however families in Bucks frequently wait longer than this, which has resulted in several recent rulings against the council by the Local Government and Social Care Ombudsman.

Bucks Council was previously given permission to allocate ‘as many cases as possible to associate EPs in order to tackle the backlog’, according to an email sent to EPs by the authority’s principal educational psychologist Dr Timothy Jones in April.

In his message, seen by the LDRS, he warns that ‘tricky financial times’ at the council mean his budget for associate EPs is now his ‘underspend on main grade EP staffing’, with the council to be ‘fully staffed’ by 16 EPs from September.

He adds: “I will find myself in the perverse position of having – hopefully – a full complement of main grade EPs, but a steadily worsening statutory assessment situation, without the resources to use associate EPs to help tackle this.”

Dr Jones said the budget constraints meant the number of cases allocated to associate EPs would have to be capped at two per week in total.

Reacting to his letter, the former council locum EP who spoke to the LDRS said they had since heard that the backlog of cases in Bucks was ‘getting worse as a result of not using locums’.

Asked about the council’s reduced funding for locums, the EP added: “I work in a few different local authorities, and it is not something that I have seen anywhere else, because doing the EHCP assessments is one of the statutory roles of the council.

“So, it is technically kind of illegal to just not do them. They are obviously building up quite a backlog and it means the delays are getting longer for those families.”

Families’ growing frustration at the delays to SEND support appears to be confirmed by recent data obtained by the LDRS in freedom of information requests to Bucks Council.

For example, the number of parents who took the council to tribunal over EHCPs has climbed over the last five years from 169 in 2020 to 204 in 2022 and 228 in 2024.

The figures also show that a higher proportion of EHC needs assessments at Bucks Council resulted in plans being made compared to neighbouring local authorities.

For Bucks, this figure was 100 per cent in 2023, whereas it was only 91.3 at Oxfordshire County Council, 75 at Milton Keynes City Council and 66 at West Northamptonshire Council.

Other data from the freedom of information requests revealed Bucks Council’s budget for in-house EPs was £1,423,432 for 2024/25, an increase from the £1,081,734 in 2021/22.

Anita Cranmer Bucks Council’s cabinet member for education and children’s services said the authority would be publishing its SEND and inclusion strategy this spring, outlining a ‘raft of ways to meet demand and support children’.

She said the council was restructuring its service in to ‘build additional capacity so we are less reliant on more costly locum services’ as it seeks to address its shortage of EPs, which is also a national issue.

Councillor Cranmer said: “I want to give assurance that we are committed to providing the best support we can with minimal delay, and we continue to work with education leaders to develop new ways to manage the demand pressures.”

The cabinet member explained there had been ‘unprecedented demand’ for the council’s services, but stressed the reasons behind the ‘significant rise’ in the number of children with EHCPs were ‘varied and complex’.

She said: “While they cannot be summarised in brief, there has been a clear and rapid increase since the Covid pandemic in the number of children with an EHCP and an increase in the number of children waiting for assessment.

“Factors such as missed time in school to poorer ill health across the population are just two potential contributions to this increased demand, alongside other wider health and societal issues.”

Councillor Cranmer added that the council ‘fully understands’ how each child and person is individually impacted by the pressure on the system that it would continue to ‘work tirelessly to seek long-term local solutions’.