Buckinghamshire Catholic schools nearly twice as diverse as national average

Catholic school pupils in Buckinghamshire are almost double the England average for ethnic diversity, according to a new report.

A total of 73% of the 20,444 pupils in state-funded Catholic schools in the area are from ethnic minority backgrounds, while for all state schools in England the figure is 38.7%. Of the pupils in the area’s Catholic schools, 46% are not of the faith, and from among these 10.7% are Muslim, 6.3% are Hindu, and 2.9% are Sikh.

The data comes from the latest annual survey of all Catholic schools, colleges and academies, published by the Catholic Education Service (CES). There are 21 dioceses of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, and the Diocese of Northampton is made up of Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and the former Northamptonshire county area.

In Catholic schools, including maintained schools and academies, 10% of curriculum time is ring-fenced for Religious Education which includes the study of other religions such as Judaism, Islam, Hinduism and Sikhism and world views for therefore much longer than in most secular schools. Partly as a result, Catholic schools are more popular with families of ethnic minority backgrounds.

Pauline Cuddihy, Director of Education for the Diocese, said: “Catholic schools in the Buckinghamshire area are clearly popular with pupils from a wide range of backgrounds. This is partly due to a respect for faith, including other faiths, and which is supportive of community cohesion across the country. Many parents of our pupils are also ineligible for Free School Meals due to immigration status or low-paid casual and temporary employment.”

There are 42 Catholic schools in the Diocese of Northampton, including two independent ones.

The Catholic Church is the biggest provider of secondary and second biggest of primary education, making up 10% of the total number of state-funded schools in England, and a third when counted together with the Church of England.

Catholic schools also educate 51.5% more pupils from the most deprived backgrounds than state-funded schools, according to the government’s Income Deprivation Affecting Children Index (IDACI). A total of 94% of Catholic schools provide school uniform support, among other initiatives to tackle child poverty such as breakfast clubs.