Bourne End students celebrate top GCSE results

A Bourne End student celebrates his results. Photo: E-ACT

Students and staff at E-ACT Bourne End Academy are thrilled to be celebrating GCSE results.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At E-ACT Bourne End Academy, which is part of the E-ACT multi academy trust we have seen an increase in students securing grade 4 and above in English and Maths, as well as those achieving grade 7 and above.

The school’s ‘attainment 8’, which is a performance indicator that measures the average achievement of students overall has also increased.

Just some of the individual outstanding results include:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Isabella Irvine today celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 5 of which were awarded a grade 9, 3 at grade 8, and 1 at grade 7

Kanwar Adnan celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 2 of which were awarded a grade 9, 3 at grade 7, 1 at grade 5 and a Distinction*

Daria Caimacan celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 3 of which were awarded a grade 8, 5 at grade 7 and 1 at grade 6

Ruby Davis celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 3 of which were awarded a grade 8, 1 at grade 7, 3 at grade 6 and a Distinction

Natalie King, incoming Principal of E-ACT Bourne End Academy, said: “Today’s GCSE results are a testament to the determination and resilience of our students at Bourne End Academy. We are incredibly proud of the way they’ve grown both academically and personally.”

Tom Campbell, CEO of the E-ACT multi academy trust, said: “At E-ACT Bourne End Academy, these GCSE results are a powerful reminder of what students can accomplish with the right support and determination. I’m proud of every learner and our staff in Bourne End.”

“I am immensely proud of our students and staff across E-ACT schools who have shown resilience and ambition in a changing world. Their hard work is reflected in today’s achievements.”