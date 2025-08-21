Bourne End students celebrate top GCSE results
At E-ACT Bourne End Academy, which is part of the E-ACT multi academy trust we have seen an increase in students securing grade 4 and above in English and Maths, as well as those achieving grade 7 and above.
The school’s ‘attainment 8’, which is a performance indicator that measures the average achievement of students overall has also increased.
Just some of the individual outstanding results include:
- Isabella Irvine today celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 5 of which were awarded a grade 9, 3 at grade 8, and 1 at grade 7
- Kanwar Adnan celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 2 of which were awarded a grade 9, 3 at grade 7, 1 at grade 5 and a Distinction*
- Daria Caimacan celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 3 of which were awarded a grade 8, 5 at grade 7 and 1 at grade 6
- Ruby Davis celebrated having 9 GCSEs, 3 of which were awarded a grade 8, 1 at grade 7, 3 at grade 6 and a Distinction
Natalie King, incoming Principal of E-ACT Bourne End Academy, said: “Today’s GCSE results are a testament to the determination and resilience of our students at Bourne End Academy. We are incredibly proud of the way they’ve grown both academically and personally.”
Tom Campbell, CEO of the E-ACT multi academy trust, said: “At E-ACT Bourne End Academy, these GCSE results are a powerful reminder of what students can accomplish with the right support and determination. I’m proud of every learner and our staff in Bourne End.”
“I am immensely proud of our students and staff across E-ACT schools who have shown resilience and ambition in a changing world. Their hard work is reflected in today’s achievements.”