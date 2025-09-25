Boluwatife Nathan Amosu named in Top 150 Black Future Leaders UK

Boluwatife Amosu

Boluwatife Amosu, who graduated from The University of Buckingham in 2025 with a First-Class BSc Accounting and Finance degree, has been named in the Top 150 Black Future Leaders in the UK for 2025/26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Future Leaders is an annual publication that profiles 150 of the most outstanding black university students in Britain. It is aimed at school, sixth-form, college, and university students and is used as a role model guide to inspire and raise attainment. The publication is launched each year at an elaborate event.

Bolu began his studies at Buckingham on the Foundation Programme in 2022, before completing his BSc Accounting and Finance degree. He was awarded Society Executive of the Year and Society of the Year in 2024 and achieved the Hans Stein Memorial Award at his graduation ceremony for his outstanding contribution to the University.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his time at Buckingham, Bolu was President of the Nigerian Society, and spearheaded an initiative to transform it into an African Caribbean Society (ACS) for wider representation:

“There was no ACS, so it was good to bring about that change. I felt there were a lot of people from various backgrounds who weren’t represented and didn’t have that same feeling of belonging – for example, South Africans, Jamaicans, Bermudans.”

Bolu was elected as the International Students’ Network Lead, fostering international integration through events and reaching out to the diverse mix of students across all year groups. He also undertook roles as a Student Ambassador and a Student Representative for the Faculty of Business, as well as working closely alongside the Wellbeing, Skills, and Diversity team to welcome Foundation students and help them settle into their studies.

In recognition of his notable contributions to the University, as well as his excellent leadership skills and academic success, Bolu was nominated for recognition in the Future Leaders publication by Professor Deba Bardhan-Correia, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Humanities and Social Sciences. He was particularly instrumental in improving student experience for others in the university.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking of his Future Leaders award, Bolu said; “Buckingham gave me room to grow as a student and as a leader. From representing international students to reshaping societies, I learnt how to bring people together and deliver results. This recognition reflects the mentorship, opportunities, and community I found at Buckingham.”