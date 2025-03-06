Berryfields Day Nursery celebrates World Book Day
At the setting on Nimrod Street, pre-schoolers were delighted to share their favourite books with friends and impersonate beloved literary characters, as well as being immersed in special storytelling sessions, delivered by talented practitioners to mark the occasion.
As part of the festivities, which aim to promote a lasting love of reading, children showcased their creativity by making their very own bookmarks, characters and storyboards.
Berryfields Day Nursery Team Leader, Jodie Smart explained: “World Book Day is a wonderful reminder of the power of stories in shaping young minds. At Berryfields, we’re thrilled to see the excitement and imagination sparked in our little ones through books.
"Each story is an adventure, and by sharing these moments with our children, we’re helping them build the foundation for a lifelong love passion for books and learning."
World Book Day is being celebrated on March 6.
