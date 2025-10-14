Beachborough Prep School supports Brackley Foodbank during their annual Harvest Week

Beachborough students packing up food donations to deliver to Brackley Foodbank

Pupils at Beachborough Prep School in Westbury have come together to support their local community by organising a food collection for Brackley Foodbank. This will be the ninth year the school has supported the charity, with the first donation drive taking place back in September 2016.

As part of Beachborough’s annual Harvest Week celebrations, children and families donated a wide range of non-perishable food items to help those in need in Brackley and the surrounding villages.

Ian Harwood, Brackley Foodbank Trustee, said, "Beachborough Prep School is among the most significant and consistent supporters of our cause, in terms of food donations at harvest festival time. Their generosity over the last nine years has helped us to support hundreds of families, within Brackley and the surrounding villages, during times of food hardship. Whilst none of us want to see foodbanks continue, our existence is driven by a tangible demand for support.”

Simone Mitchell, Head of Beachborough Prep School, said, “Harvest Week is a valued tradition in the Beachborough calendar, reminding us all of the importance of compassion, generosity, and community spirit. Our support of Brackley Foodbank not only strengthens our ties with the community but also helps our pupils understand the power of kindness and how they can make a positive difference to the lives of others.”

Sally Gross, Teacher and Charity Co-ordinator at Beachborough, adds, “By watching the donations grow, our students learn an important lesson in caring for others and the power of collective action.”

Beachborough’s Harvest Week was filled with different activities, including special assemblies at both the school and Westbury Church, where pupils reflected on the importance of gratitude, giving, and community. The celebrations culminated in the “Charity Porridge” assembly, which also marked the launch of Beachborough’s fundraising efforts for its sponsored school in Malawi, in partnership with the charity Mary’s Meals.

Beachborough Prep School continues to champion values of kindness and compassion encouraging pupils to make a positive difference both locally and around the world.