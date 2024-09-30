Aylesbury students and staff complete charity walk in memory of late teaching assistant

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Students and staff from a school in Aylesbury completed a charity walk to remember a teaching assistant who recently died.

Pebble Brook School students and teachers marched from the school grounds into Aylesbury town centre in memory of Debbie Horsler passed away recently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Thursday (26 September), school representatives carried hundreds of carnations and placed the flowers on the stairs of Market Square, as well as gifting some of them to strangers. Each flower had the message ‘Love from Debbie’ written on them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back at school a cake sale was held to raise further money for Macmillan Cancer Support. The school has confirmed the fundraising activities raised over £2,200 for the national charity, which is a record total for the Aylesbury institution.

Headteacher David Miller said: "Debbie was a great Teaching assistant with a passion for helping young people achieve their very best. She was also a great colleague, kind, helpful and with a fantastic sense of humour. Our school is a lot emptier without her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our school is so proud of our wonderful pupils and grateful for all the money raised. Debbie is such a huge loss to so many people, she would fully approve of what we did today.”

A school spokesperson added: “The pupils were absolutely brilliant and represented our school beautifully.”

Debbie passed away aged 41 on 22 September. She has been described as the “best mum, nanny, daughter, sisters, auntie and friend anyone could ask for.”

Friends have described her as a “beautiful” woman who touched a lot of hearts.

A video of the walk has been uploaded to YouTube and can be viewed here.