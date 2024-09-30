Aylesbury students and staff complete charity walk in memory of late teaching assistant
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Pebble Brook School students and teachers marched from the school grounds into Aylesbury town centre in memory of Debbie Horsler passed away recently.
On Thursday (26 September), school representatives carried hundreds of carnations and placed the flowers on the stairs of Market Square, as well as gifting some of them to strangers. Each flower had the message ‘Love from Debbie’ written on them.
Back at school a cake sale was held to raise further money for Macmillan Cancer Support. The school has confirmed the fundraising activities raised over £2,200 for the national charity, which is a record total for the Aylesbury institution.
Headteacher David Miller said: "Debbie was a great Teaching assistant with a passion for helping young people achieve their very best. She was also a great colleague, kind, helpful and with a fantastic sense of humour. Our school is a lot emptier without her.
“Our school is so proud of our wonderful pupils and grateful for all the money raised. Debbie is such a huge loss to so many people, she would fully approve of what we did today.”
A school spokesperson added: “The pupils were absolutely brilliant and represented our school beautifully.”
Debbie passed away aged 41 on 22 September. She has been described as the “best mum, nanny, daughter, sisters, auntie and friend anyone could ask for.”
Friends have described her as a “beautiful” woman who touched a lot of hearts.
A video of the walk has been uploaded to YouTube and can be viewed here.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.