An Aylesbury school has been recognised with a prestigious award praising its ability to care for pupils with diabetes.

Aylesbury High School (AHS) has been granted the' good diabetes care in schools' title for its work supporting youngsters with this condition.

Specifically, the award was granted acknowledging the work staff has done supporting children and teenagers with Type 1 diabetes.

Aylesbury High School matron, Mrs Sam Nix, and headteacher, Mr Giles Scoble

"Making sure all of our students medical needs are met, to enable them to thrive at AHS is really rewarding" says Mrs Nix, the school's matron.

"This award is about the whole school community supporting each other and shows the caring community we cherish."

Mr Scoble, Headteacher, said: "Well-being and inclusivity are key priorities for our school and we are delighted and honoured to be receive this award in recognition of the work we have done'

"We really value the support of our Parents and Carers and this nomination reflects this partnership."

