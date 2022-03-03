Almost 80% of pupils in Aylesbury's council area granted first choice secondary school places

Almost 80% of pupils in Aylesbury's council area were granted their first choice of secondary school, Bucks Council confirms this morning (3 March).

County-wide figures show that 78% of the 6,917 children who applied for a school place were given their first-choice preference.

This compares to 74% in 2020.

Almost 80% of families got their children into their first choice school

A total of 99% of children in Buckinghamshire who applied in this year's process received an offer of a school place on Tuesday 1 March.

Councillor Anita Cranmer said: “I know that the wait to find out what secondary school your child has been allocated can be a tense time for many families.

"I am delighted that this year we have been able to improve on our figures to give 78% of those who applied their first-choice preference.

"The school system we operate in Buckinghamshire can sometimes cause complications but I’m so pleased that we have been able to support the majority of our families in finding the right school for their child, to help them continue their education in the school of their choice.”

Out of the remaining 21%, just over 10% of applicants received their second-choice placement and 4% were offered their third choice.

Only a handful of children, (0.0187%) have not yet been allocated a place. The reasons for this include late applications and preferences for schools far outside catchment or not meeting individual schools’ entry requirements.

The council advises that offers must be accepted by 11.59pm on Monday 14 March.