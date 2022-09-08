Aylesbury school celebrates first birthday with time capsule burial

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy pupils filled the capsules with memories of their first year at school.

This included class photographs, letters to their future selves and prices of common items that might change over the years.

Staff from Barratt David Wilson Homes were on hand to assist, digging the hole the items were placed in.

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy with Barratt David Wilson Homes

Hidden in the school grounds, the plan is for the capsule to be dug up and opened in 100 years’ time.

Marc Woolfe, head of Sales at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “We have been really lucky to work with the school on some exciting activities over the past year so it was fantastic to help celebrate its first anniversary. We look forward to seeing this cohort move through their next six years and continuing this partnership with some brilliant campaigns later this year.”

More homes are currently being built at the relatively new development in Aylesbury.

The school's capsule

Barratt David Wilson North Thames has constructed two-bedroom apartments and three and four-bedroom homes in the neighbourhood which remain available.

Jon Turner, head of Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, said: “Collecting the items representative of the pupils first year here at Kingsbrook View was a great way expressing the individuality of our first cohort and what they felt was most of interest to those opening the capsule in the future. The time capsule will connect these pupils together and we thank Barratt David Wilson Homes for their help with the burial on Friday.”