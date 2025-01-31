Aylesbury Library set to host interactive creative workshops led by screenwriter

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A special interactive workshop is being held at Aylesbury Library in March, Bucks Council has revealed.

Called, The Other Library, it involves a combination of an interactive pop-up art installation, creative writing workshop, and live performance all rolled into one.

Interested families can check out the ‘Other Library’ in Aylesbury from Tuesday 11 March to Tuesday 1 April. The free performances can also be witnessed at High Wycombe Library currently, then in Chesham Library from Tuesday 18 February to Tuesday 11 March, and Buckingham Library after Aylesbury.

Bucks Council says the aim of the events is to give residents the chance to learn more about the hidden stories of disability within the county using physical and interactive books. Visitors will hear about the world and stories of artists with disabilities.

Terri Winchester from the Freewheelers Theatre & Media Company introducing the interactive bookcase art installation.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “The Other Library was first commissioned by Farnham Maltings as part of the Rekindle programme for Burnham Community Library but following its success, we wanted to bring this enriching cultural experience to more libraries.

“The Other Library goes beyond paper text, it’s a multimedia experience where some stories are told through dance, some through music and others are told through poetry plus more. I’d like to encourage residents to pop along to one of the events listed below and explore the bookshelves and discover the stories for themselves.”

The installation and stories were created by Freewheelers Theatre and Media Company, and they feature 17 individual projects and three group projects, each presented in its own physical or digital book.

Each library will feature the bookshelf installation and host a creative workshop by author and screenwriter Sara Clifford.