An Aylesbury language school has won an award in in the UK’s longest running, most prestigious awards for children’s activity providers.

Kidslingo Spanish Aylesbury Vale was voted Best Activity Leader in the South East in the 15th national What's On 4 Kids Activities Awards, after receiving the most overall votes from parents and carers in the category.

Kidslingo is a national children’s language franchise that teaches French and Spanish to over 20,000 young children every week, via face-to-face and online classes which include songs, stories, games, actions and role play.

Kidslingo Spanish Aylesbury Vale franchisee Ornella Iapino at the awards ceremony

Kidslingo Spanish Aylesbury Vale franchisee Ornella Iapino said: “Having set up my business only three years ago, I’m overwhelmed by the support I have received by the local community.

"To have been nominated was an honour but to have won this prestigious award has just exceeded my expectations.

"It was a magical night and a most unforgettable experience.

"Many thanks to all the people who showed their faith in me and took the time to vote.”

The national awards night was held on November 25 at Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

The pioneering What's On 4 Kids Activities Awards were established in 2006 to showcase the UK's best children’s clubs, classes, leaders and volunteers - as nominated and voted for by parents and carers.

This year’s event highlighted the importance of the children’s activities sector, especially against the backdrop of Covid-19 lockdowns, when an army of children’s activities providers stepped up to offer online clubs and classes, many of them free of charge.

As parents struggled under unprecedented pressures, class leaders brought much-needed structure, reassurance, familiarity, and comfort to children and households.

This was reflected in parents’ support for this year's awards with a massive 45,000 votes received and double the nominations in some categories.

What’s On 4 Kids managing director Sam Willoughby said: “We knew the 2021 event was going to be a spectacle like never before and we enjoyed an unforgettable night celebrating the UK’s very best children’s activities providers along with our 15th anniversary of these important, national awards.

"This amazing venue meant we really could reward those businesses and individuals who have made such a difference to the UK’s children in a way never seen and we certainly made some amazing memories together.

"We need to express our gratitude to each and every sponsor for helping make this happen.