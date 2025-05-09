Aylesbury High School launches community appeal to revitalise vital sports courts #Playyourpart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Aylesbury High School (AHS), the only girls’ grammar school in North Buckinghamshire, is calling on the local community to help revitalise its well-used sports courts.

The school urgently needs to replace the surface on its existing sports courts, which accommodate four netball or five tennis courts. These facilities are used daily by students and every evening and weekend by approximately 400 members of the local community for both social and tournament activities. Sadly, the uneven surfaces are now impacting the enjoyment of these activities.

This vital project directly supports AHS’ commitment to strengthening co-curricular opportunities, creating a welcoming environment, and embedding engagement with the wider community. As a research-driven school, AHS recognises the profound positive impact of sport on young women’s mental health and wellbeing, especially following the challenges of the COVID pandemic. High-quality facilities are essential for encouraging participation, boosting self-esteem, reducing stress, and fostering teamwork and resilience.

In an exciting boost to the fundraising efforts, Sports England has pledged a significant £15,000 towards the refurbishment, contingent on AHS securing matched funding from the community. The total cost of the project is approximately £65,000 for the refurbishment itself, with an additional £6,000 needed for essential equipment. AHS has already secured £35,000 through various avenues and has now launched a crowdfunding campaign with a target of £30,000 to unlock the Sports England funding -AHS must raise £15,000 of this £30,000 target.

The community has already shown its generous spirit, with an impressive £3,700 raised in the first week alone. Donations have poured in from parents, current students, alumni, hirers of the facilities, and school suppliers, demonstrating the wide-reaching support for this important project.

Adding to these efforts, the students of AHS are actively involved in fundraising, undertaking a variety of sponsored events to contribute to the cause. Their enthusiasm highlights the importance of these facilities to their daily school lives.

The refurbishment of the sports courts will also enable AHS to expand its community outreach initiatives. The school’s Director of Sport is leading a new county-wide initiative to promote tennis at all levels, and the upgraded courts would allow AHS to host events and offer opportunities to students across the county. Furthermore, plans are in place to introduce sports carousels for local primary schools, giving younger students access to AHS’s specialist teachers and facilities and introducing them to a wider range of sports, aligning with the DfE’s aim for equal access to high-quality PE.

AHS Headmistress stated, "These sports courts are a vital resource for our students and the wider Aylesbury community. Refurbishing them will not only provide a safe and enjoyable environment for physical activity but will also enable us to expand our community engagement and promote the benefits of sport to a wider audience. We are incredibly grateful for the support we have received so far and urge anyone who can to contribute to this important project."

The revitalised sports courts will create a safe and inspiring environment for girls to participate in sport, develop their skills, and reap the physical and mental health benefits of regular exercise for years to come. The community’s support in reaching the £30,000 target will be invaluable in unlocking the Sports England funding and ensuring this much-needed project can proceed.

How to Donate:

Members of the community wishing to contribute to the AHS Sports Court Refurbishment Fund can visit https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/refurbishment-of-sports-court-and-aylesbury-high

Every donation, no matter the size, will make a real difference to the lives of AHS students and the local community. The campaign runs until 13th June 2025.