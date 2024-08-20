Aylesbury High School A-Level Results 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

We are delighted to announce an excellent set of A-Level exam results for the Summer 2024 cohort, which are a credit to our students, staff and parents. We are thrilled that at AHS our 2024 results are higher than our 2019 results although, ultimately, we are most excited about the opportunities that these grades will unlock for all of our students, writes Marieke Forster, Headmistress.

An impressive 16% of all entries were A* (11* in 2019), 40% of all entries were rated at A* or A, in line with 2019, and 70% were graded at A* to B (67% in 2019). Our students collected a total of 236 A* and A grades between them, sitting a total of 592 A-Levels. 16 students collected 3 A* grades and 47 students had 3 or more A or A* grades.

Head girl, Daphne Mitchell said; ‘After two years of A-Levels and all the ups and downs that came with them, I am so excited to have got into my firm choice of a Russell Group university to study Dentistry. I would like to say thank you to all the teachers and the staff at AHS who have helped and supported us through this journey, and I wish the best of luck for all my peers as we move on to the next chapter of our lives. I hope everyone goes on to achieve all that they want to!’

Whilst grades are important, at AHS our focus is on the opportunities that these grades offer our students, the facilitation of their ‘next steps’. 75% of our students were able to access their preferred choice of university place, with 6 going to Oxford and Cambridge.

Congratulations to our fantastic AHS A Level students on their outstanding results

We are immensely proud of all the well informed decisions our students have made for their next steps; as well as the familiar subject choices, our students will study degree courses in subjects as diverse as Egyptology, Illustration, Archaeology, Aeronautics and Astronautics, Film and Television Production and Robotic and Mechatronic Engineering. Six students will be studying Medicine, 2 will study Dentistry and 2 Veterinary Science.

We are delighted that several students have secured prestigious degree apprenticeships to begin their careers with organisations including KPMG and British Airways, and other students are taking a year for personal development.

We wish all of our students well and are proud of them all.

As Headmistress, I would like to offer my congratulations to all of our amazing students who have achieved such well-deserved outstanding results. Aylesbury High School is one of the top performing girls’ schools in the UK, offering students 23 GCSEs and 27 A-Levels, and I am incredibly proud of all of our students who have independently engaged with this breadth of opportunity, and then worked incredibly hard over their two-year courses. I would particularly like to commend them on their hard work, strength and confidence as this is a Year Group that was impacted by Covid.

Well done, AHS Year 13, you have been a super Year Group, and I am delighted for you all. It has been a joy and a privilege to have been part of your educational journey.

2024 A-Level results at a glance:No of students 184

Passes at A* – 16% (2019 11%)

Passes at A* – A: 40% (2019 40%)

Passes at A* – B: 70% (2019 67%)

