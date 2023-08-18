An Aylesbury School has called the performance of its students in A-level exams in 2023 ‘remarkable’.

Aylesbury Grammar School has announced the grades of its departing cohort of Year 13 students.

Among the highlights reported by the institution were nine students who achieved at least four A*s. A further 14 students achieved at least three A* grades each.

Aylesbury Grammar School

One student achieved the highest grade in the Country for OCR A Level Business.

A school spokesperson said: “Aylesbury Grammar School students are celebrating advancing to the next stage of their lives, be it at university, to apprenticeships or the workplace. The grades achieved today will support their aspirations.”

Overall, 99.5 per cent of students passed their exams, 20.6% of exams were graded as an A*, and 52.4 per cent of grades were A* or A grade, 77% received a B or better.

Headmaster Mark Sturgeon said: “The achievements of this group of students has been nothing short of remarkable.

“To have experienced the impact of School closures, with the students never having sat a public examination and the reality of a return to more stringent assessment nationally, they have performed wonders.

"Doing so with great resilience and humour. These results are part of the journey for them. An accolade for the effort and attitude of the past two years, whilst providing opportunities for their future. We congratulate them and the staff, and wish them well. Once an Aylesburian, always an Aylesburian.”