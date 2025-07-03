Aylesbury Care Home unveils Buddy Bench to Haydon Abbey Pupils

Pupils and residents recently gathered in celebration as Avondale Care Home presented a specially donated buddy bench to the children of Haydon Abbey School, marking a growing intergenerational friendship built on shared reading, conversation and community spirit.

The bench, now a colourful feature in the school’s new outdoor library, was unveiled during an assembly attended by residents and team members from Avondale Care Home. Designed to encourage inclusion and kindness, the bench offers children a quiet corner to enjoy their books and a gentle signal to others that they’re open to making new friends.

The donation follows a successful partnership between the home and the school, centred around a weekly book club that has become a highlight for both generations.

Launched during the winter months to keep connections strong when outdoor visits were limited, the Friday book club has since become a valued tradition. Every week, pupils visit Avondale to read with residents, helping to build their confidence and literacy skills while offering residents the joy of companionship.

AntoniosLoumousiotis, home manager at Avondale Care Home, shared: “Many of our residents speak about how much they look forward to Fridays. For some, it brings back treasured memories of reading with their own children and grandchildren. For others, it’s a chance to experience a relationship they may not have had the opportunity to enjoy.”

Earlier this year, on World Book Day, the roles were reversed, which saw residents become the storytellers, reading aloud to the pupils. To mark the occasion, Avondale gifted the school 13 beautifully illustrated books of fairytales, one for each class.

The two generations have also collaborated beyond reading. Earlier this spring, pupils helped Avondale rename its newly refurbished suites. Drawing on a theme of English authors and poets, the pupils worked alongside residents to choose names that reflect a shared love of literature. Winning classes 3NR and 6NA were presented with footballs for their playground and, in a gesture of friendship, the buddy bench, now installed in the school’s outdoor space.

Lamia Zoubair, School Council Lead at Haydon Abbey School, added: “The buddy bench represents the friendship and trust between Haydon Abbey and Avondale. A simple but powerful reminder that no one should ever feel alone.”

Looking ahead to the summer months, the care home and school’s intergenerational partnership continues to grow through an ongoing sunflower project, with each class and teacher growing and nurturing a sunflower. Running alongside the annual Porthaven Garden Challenge - which includes a sunflower competition between Porthaven care homes - the tallest sunflower will be measured in August, with a prize awarded to the winning class.

Avondale Care Home, part of Porthaven Care Homes, provides 24-hour residential, nursing, dementia and respite care for the elderly in an elegant and spacious home. The home incorporates numerous thoughtful and practical features that support the potential changing needs of its residents.

For more information about Avondale Care Home, or to take your own personal tour, visit www.porthaven.co.uk/avondale-aylesbury/ or call 01296 438000.