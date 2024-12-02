Ashmead School joins Insignis Academy Trust

Insignis Multi Academy Trust is thrilled to announce that Ashmead Combined School, a vibrant primary school in Aylesbury, has officially joined the trust. This is a milestone moment as Ashmead becomes the first primary to join Insignis, which has traditionally focused on secondary education.

With the addition of Ashmead, Insignis continues its mission to provide exceptional educational opportunities across Buckinghamshire, welcoming younger students and expanding its reach and impact.

The motto of the Insignis Multi Academy Trust, Collaborate to Succeed, reflects the core philosophy that drives our approach. The integration of a local primary school into our family of schools expands our vision for a seamless educational journey that fosters development from the earliest stages of a child’s education. With the inclusion of Ashmead, access to shared experiences and resources for all schools has grown; extending opportunities for all children and adults within our collaborative network.

Garret Fay, CEO of Insignis Multi Academy Trust, commented on the occasion: “We are excited to welcome Ashmead School to our trust. This collaboration is an incredible opportunity to enrich the educational experience from primary through to secondary levels. By working together, we aim to support every child in reaching their fullest potential, preparing them for the future with resilience, confidence, and ambition.”

Ashmead School’s leadership team, staff, and students now have the opportunity to collaborate closely with other schools in the trust, sharing resources, expertise, and innovative teaching methods. The partnership will bring new learning opportunities, not only for students but also for teachers and staff through professional development and joint initiatives.

Mr Mike Pearse, Headteacher of Ashmead School commented “I am delighted to lead the school through this next phase of opportunity. Our choice to join Insignis Academy Trust is driven by a deep-rooted ambition to support pupils, staff and the wider local community. To stay connected to our pupils and their families beyond the primary years presents a very exciting opportunity for us all.”

The Insignis Multi Academy Trust remains committed to nurturing a collaborative community where both staff and students are empowered to succeed. This new partnership with Ashmead School embodies the trust’s dedication to broadening educational horizons, creating lasting impact, and preparing students for a bright future.