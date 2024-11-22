Anti-Bullying Week backed by Buckinghamshire housebuilder’s book donation

By Adam Jeffs
Contributor
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:44 GMT
Updated 22nd Nov 2024, 10:20 GMT
Following on from Anti-Bullying Week (11th to 15th November), Buckinghamshire housebuilder David Wilson Homes has donated a collection of books to Winslow Community Library.

The library, which is located next to the developer’s Mallard Meadows development, received a range of books aimed to support children’s mental health.

Founded by Anti-Bullying Alliance, Anti-Bullying Week encourages the discussion of the stigma around bullying with the aim to enable everyone to live happy and healthy lives.

This year’s theme is ‘Choose Respect’, following a consultation with teachers and children who wanted a theme that empowered them to do something positive to counter the harm and hurt that bullying causes.

DWSM - SGB-11590 - Patricia Perry from Winslow Community Library holding some of the donated booksDWSM - SGB-11590 - Patricia Perry from Winslow Community Library holding some of the donated books
DWSM - SGB-11590 - Patricia Perry from Winslow Community Library holding some of the donated books

Among the books donated by David Wilson Homes were titles including 'All About Worries and Fears' by Felicity Brooks and 'Healthy Mind, Happy You: How to Take Care of Your Mental Health' by Dr. Emily MacDonagh.

Clive Harriss is Buckinghamshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture and Leisure. He said: “We welcome donations of books to our libraries and are very thankful to David Wilson Homes for their generosity in providing some new resources on such an important topic”.

Ben Kalus, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes South Midlands, said: “We hope that these books will encourage all children living in and around Winslow to consider their own mental health, and also the feelings of others in their everyday life.

“Anti-Bullying Week is an initiative we are proud to support each year, and we are delighted to help local libraries and schools within our community with tools to help stop bullying.”

DWSM - SGB-11555 - Patricia Perry from Winslow Community Library receiving the booksDWSM - SGB-11555 - Patricia Perry from Winslow Community Library receiving the books
DWSM - SGB-11555 - Patricia Perry from Winslow Community Library receiving the books

Mallard Meadows is set just outside the vibrant market town of Winslow, surrounded by countryside. The development is built with convenience in mind with schools, shops and parks, all within walking distance.

For commuters, Mallard Meadows offers excellent road links to Oxford and Milton Keynes. As well as this, local residents can soon take advantage of the new Oxford trainline, with a brand-new station only a short walk away, and currently under construction.

