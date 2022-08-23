Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury High School (AHS) has described its students’ results as “exceptional” stating the effort put into getting “stellar” grades was remarkable.

The Aylesbury institution is especially pleased with its class of 2022 as pupils had to persevere through unique disruptions caused by the pandemic.

This year was the first time students sat their A-Level exams since Covid spread throughout the world.

Aylesbury High School

Which has been linked to the fall in top grades reported across the country on Thursday (18 August).

Yet, ASH students saw their grades increase on average from the results achieved in 2021 when results were based on teacher assessments.

A school spokesperson announced that “incredibly” the average at the Aylesbury institution was an A-grade.

The head of Sixth Form, Mr Ochiltree, said: “We are delighted with an outstanding set of exam A-Level results at AHS this year, which are a credit and a testament to the hard work, dedication and support of our students, staff and parents over the past two years.”

Headteacher, Giles Scoble, added; "These results are a credit to all of our students, and of particular note is that 27 students gained 3 or more A*s and 77 students gained 3 or more A*-A grades. One student gained 4A*s and an A grade to secure their place at medical school, with five others gaining four straight A*s. Particularly encouraging was that many students improved on their target grades and students joining our Sixth form also performed exceptionally well.

"Whilst grades are important, it is the opportunities that these grades offer our students that are paramount. We are thrilled eight Oxbridge students secured their places, as did all fifteen of our medic offer holders. There were also a number of places gained at Veterinary Medicine and Dentistry.”

Over 75% of AHS students gained their first choice of university, meaning that 70% of students are off to a Russell Group University.

A school spokesperson added: “We take pride in helping students determine the right direction for their particular futures.