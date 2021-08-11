Console Corner: Street Fighter 6 comes into view as Capcom announces finale

Brand new character Luke is coming to Street Fighter 5 in November and Capcom says he offers a 'glimpse into the future' with Street Fighter 6 on the way in 2022

Street Fighter 5 was released in 2016 and has been consistently added to in the ensuing years.

Now Capcom has announced the final character additions and new stage being added to SF5 to be released on Monday (August 16th) and in November.

Luke, an entirely new character that promises to have a bright Street Fighter future ahead of him, will join the illustrious roster when he is released in November 2021. Also shared during the digital event, the wandering hermit Oro, Rival Schools biker Akira Kazama, and a new stage will all become available in Street Fighter V on August 16.

Akira is launched on Monday August 16th

Revealed by Street Fighter V Director Takayuki Nakayama and Producer Shuhei Matsumoto during Summer Update 2021, Luke is the fifth character for Season 5 and marks the final fighter added to Street Fighter V, bringing the total roster to an epic 45.

Capcom says the brand new character will help expand the world of Street Fighter and provide fans with a ‘glimpse into the future’.

Luke will specialise in moving fast and hitting hard, so opponents will need to be on high alert and brace for impact. Capcom has promised more backstory information and gameplay details will be shared leading up to Luke’s November 2021 release.

After a long journey away, Oro the wandering hermit from the Street Fighter III series is returning in Street Fighter V ready to share his wit and wisdom with anyone who’s interested. Wearing a modest purple robe and brown rope belt, Oro swaps his pet turtle between his right and left hands as a way to challenge himself and maintain a balanced fighting style.

Oro is back too

Oro retains many of his original moves and adds a handful of new ones for Street Fighter V, making him an immensely powerful fighter for players to master.

Making her highly-anticipated Street Fighter debut, Akira Kazama began her fighting game career in the Rival Schools series, which began in 1997. In Street Fighter V, Akira dons her trademark black biker gear and prides herself on being the strong, silent type. That said, her playstyle speaks volumes when she’s at close range, but she’s also equipped with some long-distance moves that will leave her opponents thinking twice about straying too far. With plenty of new tricks up her biker gloves, Akira has been studying up and will be ready to school anyone who crosses her path.

Alongside the playable character Akira, “Rival Riverside” is a new Street Fighter V stage that has been reimagined from Akira’s Rival Schools days. Set near a familiar river and Akira’s high school, this stage takes place during sunset and includes several familiar faces from back in the day.

Oro, Akira, and Luke can be acquired with the Street Fighter V Season 5 Character Pass or Premium Pass. Oro, Akira, and Akira’s brand new stage “Rival Riverside” will all be available starting August 16.

All additional characters, including these final three, can also each be purchased separately for cash or 100,000 Fight Money and extra stages can each be acquired for cash or 70,000 Fight Money.

It means exciting times are ahead for Street Fighter fans because - as confirmed by IGN - Street Fighter 6 is slated for release in the third quarter of 2022.