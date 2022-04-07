Get farm machinery security marked at discount event in Buckingham
Owners of agricultural and plant machinery can have it security marked at a discount price, at a 'CESAR It' day near Buckingham.
CESAR is the official marking scheme for machinery such as tractors.
While often included at the factory, it can be attached retrospectively and is an effective identification and crime prevention method.
Thames Valley Police is inviting any owners who would like to get their equipment security marked at a discount to a CESAR It day at Olivers Landpower, Tingewick, on April 27.
By running the event at a single location, TVP says it can significantly reduce the cost.
The cost per machine to Thames Valley residents is £120 including VAT (normally £202 including VAT).
Attendees will be allotted a time slot between 8am and 5pm, and must bring ID and a clean machine.
This is a pre-booked, prepaid event only - contact Sgt Chris Ruff on 07800 703114 to book a slot.