An illegal waste site in Aylesbury Vale has been shut down, ending dumping and importation activity on farmland.

Bucks Council staff served a notice to the farmland owner of Marsh Farm in Shabbington, after discovering parts of the farm were being used to dump waste.

A council investigation reveals the land was designated for agricultural use only, meaning the farmer was breaking the law.

The farm before the notice was served

A further requirement in the notice required ownership to clear all the waste that had built up on site and return the land to a state suitable for agriculture.

The notice was issued by a council enforcement team in March and now months later the farmland has been transformed again.

The area has now been cleared and is no longer littered with piles of waste.

The council says its team liaised with the landowners to ensure this process was followed after the notice was handed out.

A look at the farm after the clearout

Councillor Gary Hall said: “Planning enforcement is here for a reason. When a property or site is given a designated purpose under planning law, it cannot simply be overridden by landlords or owners without a proper legal process or the correct permissions being granted.