YouTube star set to release Royal documentary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Nineteen years-old Buckinghamshire Based YouTuber Lydia Alty is set to release a exciting new documentary, which will be available online from September 6, according to her company's social media.

This will be the third special documentary the young independent journalist has done, her first one being about Prince George at 10, which marked a decade of the Prince and Princess of Wales eldest son, who turned double digits back in July 2023.

The documentary featured a collaboration with other fellow 'Royal Creators'. Her second documentary was a 'Royal Rewind' marking a momentous year for young royals, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This next documentary, once again created by Lydia, is expected to be about Royal childhood and the difference in bringing up the modern royal family and the changes they are making. The just over 30-minute documentary will explore in depth the future of the monarchy and mainly focus on the Prince and Princess of Wales and the changes they have made to protect their children as well as ease them into royal life.

Lydia Alty Journalist.

This mini documentary is expected to be in collaboration with a Newcastle-based production company, Q7 Studios, which is run by young entrepreneur, Isaac McGuire.

When talking about her new documentary she said: "I love making documentaries. I love getting creative and showing others the amazing work of the royal family. The aim of these documentaries is for all ages to enjoy learning about our royals.

"While I do these special focumentaries to focus on a royal or royals, on their birthdays all senior royals and working royals and close cousins get a special video, a bit like a tiny documentary, for their birthdays to highlight the incredible work they do. Doing these first started my interest in getting creative and making documentaries on my own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

!I have just finished this documentary, which will be available online on September 6, but I am planning so many other documentaries, that will be an exciting dive into the life of a every growing modern royal family.

"I am honoured I get to do this and share my passion with so many amazing people. I hope this new documentary will inspire others to dive deeper into our rich history and also show that the royals are very like us in many ways especially as so many people see them as people who live in castles, and they are so out of touch with reality, which is completely wrong.

"The modern royal family actually live pretty average lives behind closed doors and I hope this new documentary will help people see how relatable they are, especially to modern day children - yes the royal children have to do chores too! I hope this documentary will be an exciting watch for all ages and I am very honoured to work with a good friend of mine on it too, which is exciting "

Lydia Alty's interest in the royals started at a young age. Lydia started teaching herself about the royals and following them when she was around eight years old. She started online Royal Journalism back in 2018, at the age of 14 years old, and since then she has shared the recent news and funny moments from the British Royal Family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as that she is known to educate people with some of her recent videos racking up thousands of views calling out what she calls "uneducated Royal haters". The young journalist also spoke up after the Princess of Wales was severely bullied online. Lydia, who is also an anti bullying ambassador called out cruel allegations about the Princess, who is currently recieving treatment for a Undisclosed type of Cancer.

Lydia's social medias currently boast over 200K on YouTube and over 80,000 followers on Instagram.