Young people take the lead in launching Youth Concern’s new brand

Last Tuesday was a massive moment for us at Youth Concern – we finally got to reveal a modern new look for our charity, and we (the Youth Panel) were right at the heart of it.

We hosted a special launch event at the Drop-in Centre on Whitehill Lane to unveil Youth Concern’s new brand. It’s so much more than just a new logo! It’s about a clearer purpose, a new vision and values that reflect what really matters to us, the young people who use the service.

The best part? The new logo was designed by Chisom, a 20 year old student from Bucks New University. She entered a logo design competition run by Youth Concern and the BNU Graphic Design department, and the entries were judged by us, the Youth Panel, alongside the Youth Concern team. We chose Chisom’s design because it felt bold, youthful and full of energy – just like the young people it represents. She won a cash prize and got to work with the creative agency on the whole identity.

Chisom said: “We don’t often get opportunities at university to work on real-life briefs for actual clients, so this felt like a way to gain that experience and see how my skills translated beyond the classroom. Winning was such a proud moment! It felt amazing that others appreciated and believed in my design work.”

Members of Youth Concern's youth panel unveil the charity's new logo

Youth Concern’s new identity is all about putting young people first – and it’s been co-created with us from the start. The new vision, purpose, values and personality come from our voices and experiences.

Here’s what we helped shape:

Purpose: We create spaces where young people can feel safe, be real and thrive.

We create spaces where young people can feel safe, be real and thrive. Vision: That 13–25-year-olds in Aylesbury Vale feel seen, safe and supported to live with confidence, purpose and possibility.

That 13–25-year-olds in Aylesbury Vale feel seen, safe and supported to live with confidence, purpose and possibility. Personality: Caring, flexible, and on a mission.

Caring, flexible, and on a mission. Values: Acceptance, a safe space, transparency, and being young-person focussed.

Over the last few weeks together with other young people who use the Drop-in Centre, we have completely transformed the space through artwork using the new logo and colours.

Mayor of Aylesbury plus Youth Concern's CEO and youth panel representatives stand beside the charity's new logo

Hannah Asquith, Youth Concern’s CEO, said: “It was essential that our new identity be co-created with young people – after all, they are our reason for existing and at the heart of everything we do.”

We welcomed guests including the Mayor of Aylesbury Councillor Nidhi Mehta, and people from Buckinghamshire Council and Thames Valley Police. Lots of supporters and donors came too and got to hear directly from us all about what the new identity means.

For us on the Youth Panel, this wasn’t just about branding. It was about being trusted to lead, share our views, and help shape the future of a charity that genuinely listens and cares. This is what youth-led change looks like – and we’re only getting started.

About Youth Concern:

For over 45 years independent youth charity, Youth Concern has been helping young people aged 13-25 in Aylesbury Vale. Youth Concern offers the following services:

1. Drop-in Centre (our second home!)

Open five days a week, it’s a place where we can chill, grab a hot meal, pick up food or care parcels if we need them, and get support with everything from sexual health to finding a job or sorting housing. There’s a free music studio, laptops, WiFi, and loads of activities like cooking, art, gardening and games. Most importantly – it’s a place where we feel safe and accepted.

2. Free counselling

If you're aged 13–25 and need someone to talk to, Youth Concern offers one-to-one counselling – face-to-face, online or by phone. It’s completely free and genuinely supportive, with trained counsellors who really listen.

3. The Next Step (supported housing)

This is Youth Concern’s housing project for 18–25 year olds who’ve been through homelessness. Up to nine young people can live there for up to 18 months. While they’re there, they get personalised support to build independence – from budgeting and cooking to finding work and planning for the future. It’s not just a roof over your head – it’s a real chance to restart and rebuild.

Youth Concern isn’t just a service. It’s a community – and for many of us, it’s been life-changing.