Young Dons fans meet their heroes at Community Trust’s holiday camps

Chase Medwynter and Phoenix Scholtz.

Youngsters booked onto MK Dons Community Trust’s holiday camps had a day to remember when first-team players Chase Medwynter and Phoenix Scholtz paid a special visit.

Both players travelled to Tattenhoe Sports Pavillion where they surprised their youngest fans by posing for pictures and signing autographs as part of the charity’s fun and inclusive summer camp delivery.

The pair also spoke to male and female participants aged 8-14 about life as a professional footballer, and offered some key tips on how players can take their game to the next level.

Club mascots Mooie and Donny were also on hand for photo opportunities.

Delivered on weekdays through the school break, the Trust’s summer camps are open to children of all playing abilities and experiences and are delivered by FA qualified coaches who prioritise skill development, match scenarios and developing key qualities.

All proceeds generated from bookings – which cost £25 per child, per day – are reinvested back into the charity’s wider work to improve people’s lives by harnessing the power of football and the Dons badge.

Chase, who graduated from MK Dons’ Academy and signed his first professional contract this summer, said: “This is where the dream begins for so many youngsters who love their football.

“It was really rewarding to meet the club’s younger supporters and talk to them about my journey into football.

“Ultimately, the priority for any player should be to enjoy playing. This is what MK Dons Community Trust does so well – creating a fun environment where everyone can develop, learn and enjoy themselves.

“I hope to visit again in the not too distant future.”

Chase and Phoenix’s visit coincides with the charity’s partnership with cereal giants Kellogg’s.

Together, hundreds of funded spaces at MK Dons Community Trust’s summer holiday camps have been made available until the final session is delivered on Friday, August 29.

All boys and girls aged eight to 14 are eligible to attend two summer camps completely free of charge by purchasing any pack of Kellogg’s cereal and scanning the on-pack QR code and following its instructions.

Hannah Bladen, Head of Operations at MK Dons Community Trust, added: “We still have two weeks of summer camp delivery remaining, and hundreds of free spaces for parents of football-mad youngsters to snap up.

“Booking a funded space could not be simpler, so we encourage everyone to take advantage of the offer while it’s available.

“It was great for participants to meet Chase and Phoenix last week and we’re grateful to our colleagues at the football club for being so supportive of our summer camp delivery.”

For further information and to book a free space on one of MK Dons Community Trust’s holiday camps this month, visit www.kelloggsfc.com.

Each household and child can claim two free holiday camp spaces between now and Friday, August 29. Children are required to bring shinpads, a water bottle, boots, lunch and appropriate clothing for physical activity.

Paid spaces can be booked via the charity’s website. Details of claiming 10% off each booking are available at the point of confirmation via Book MK Dons Football Courses & Soccer School Sessions or Summer Holiday Camp | MKD Community Trust.