"You are never too old to achieve your goals"

Sue Sexton, a dedicated adult learner from Aylesbury, is proving that determination and flexible support can make lifelong learning a reality.

In October 2023, Sue began her online history degree with the open university, studying from the comfort of her own home at Lakeside on Watermead Care Home in Aylesbury in a space she designed specifically for learning.

“The staff have been exceptional,” Sue says. “Their flexible support has made it possible for me to study in a way that suits my lifestyle and commitments.”

After successfully completing her first-year assignment in May 2024, Sue took a well-earned summer break with her loved ones before resuming her studies in October. Committing 20 hours a week to her coursework, she passed her second assignment in May 2025 and again took time to recharge over the summer.

Sue Sexton

Now back to her studies as of September 2025, Sue remains focused and optimistic. With six years remaining in her degree programme, she continues to draw strength from the encouragement and adaptability of the academic team.

“I’m determined to complete my degree,” Sue adds. “And I’m incredibly grateful for the ongoing support that’s helped me stay on track.”

Home Manager, Anu Godagama says, "Sue exemplifies the dedication and perseverance required to achieve meaningful goals through focused effort and determination.”

Sue’s story is a testament to the power of flexible education and the resilience of adult learners pursuing their goals later in life.