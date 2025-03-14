Would you like to make a difference?

Helping young people

With children on the waiting list to join, the 1st Oakley Scout Group are looking for more volunteers. The Group has Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8), Cubs (boys and girls aged 8 to 10) and Scouts (boys and girls aged 10 to 14). With over 250 activities ranging from camping to cooking, hiking to navigating and pioneering to water activities, there is something for everyone. The Group are looking for volunteers who can give children an opportunity to try lots of different things and to make a difference.

In a recent survey, nearly 80% of people felt that volunteering improved their wellbeing. In the same survey, 80% of people agreed that their lives were enriched by giving up their time to help others, and nearly 70% said they had gained new skills and knowledge through the training they have received while volunteering.

If you’d like to be involved as a volunteer with any of the sections, there are lots of opportunities to get involved. If you want to volunteer with children or do a role in the background, for example IT, admin or maintenance etc, the Group will find a role for you. No matter how little time you can give, the Group will be able to use your skills and knowledge.

Adult volunteer Nigel, said, “Volunteering with Scouts is a great opportunity to help young people learn and develop skills along with having fun and trying out new activities. It’s also a great opportunity to learn and develop new skills yourself, make friends, try new activities and take pride in seeing young people develop.”

Could you help to make a difference?

He added, “As volunteers we can help put the foundations in place. We then encourage the children and young people to build upon them as they try new activities and learn skills for life. Children and young people want adventure and we provide the opportunity to have those adventures. We will provide free training to you, when you want it.”

For more information about becoming a volunteer, please email [email protected]