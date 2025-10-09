Working together to reduce household hardship across the community

A new financial inclusion project, launched earlier this year, is already making a significant difference for Aylesbury households struggling with essential living costs. Now in its sixth month, the initiative is delivering tangible results for local people in need.

When families are forced to choose between paying bills and putting food on the table, the risk of homelessness rises sharply. In August alone, Aylesbury Foodbank provided 954 meals to local families and individuals, while AHAG supported 125 households facing homelessness.

Both charities have seen demand increase considerably in recent years, and with changes to the energy price cap expected in October, further pressure on local services is anticipated.

Heather-Joy Garrett, Operations Manager of Aylesbury Foodbank, said: “Our goal is to see the number of visits to our foodbank hubs decline. Working with AHAG is key to achieving that. If we can help households increase their income and better manage essential costs and utility bills, the demand for both our services will become more sustainable.”

Graham, AHAG Homeless Prevention support worker at St Peter's drop in foodbank

The project is led by Graham, Homeless Prevention Worker at AHAG, who visits high-footfall foodbanks weekly to reach as many people as possible. “

Supporting households to regain financial independence and reduce the risk of homelessness is our top priority,” said Graham.

“Since the project launched, over £100,000 in financial support has been delivered through grants and benefit entitlements.

Helping people get back on their feet eases pressure on local charities and strengthens the whole community.” Further information on the project can be sourced via [email protected]