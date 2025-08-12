Woman named as finalist in 2025 Justgiving Awards for life-changing fundraising work for Bucks charity

A deaf woman, Sarah Bond, has been selected from over 18,000 nominations as one of just twenty finalists in the prestigious 2025 JustGiving Awards, for her exceptional fundraising efforts on behalf of Bucks charity Hearing Dogs for Deaf People.

Public voting for the JustGiving Awards opens today, and the charity is urging Bucks residents and supporters nationwide to get behind Sarah and help her win this well-deserved recognition. Anyone can vote for Sarah by visiting: https://page.justgiving.com/justgiving-awards-vote

Sarah was nominated for the Stronger Together category of the awards by a fellow supporter Sue Loumgair. Since being partnered with her hearing dog, Albert, in 2015, Sarah has raised thousands of pounds for the charity, transforming lives in the deaf community.

Sarah, who is profoundly deaf and communicates using British Sign Language, was partnered with her hearing dog, Albert, in 2015. In the last five years alone, she has raised over £17,000 for the charity.

Sarah with her hearing dog Albert

Sarah began volunteering for the charity in 2019. Starting as a fundraiser, she quickly became a practised speaker – and one of the charity’s first virtual presenters during the pandemic. Since then, she has continued to share her story at in-person events and local talks, always accompanied by Albert.

Sarah said: “It came as a complete surprise to find out I’d been nominated for the award - let alone become one of only four finalists in the Stronger Together category. I’m incredibly honoured and humbled, especially knowing how many amazing fundraisers were considered.

“For me, this is about giving back to Hearing Dogs for my most precious gift - Albert. He has changed my life in ways I could never have imagined. I want to raise as much as I can to help other deaf people leave loneliness behind and experience the same transformation I have.”

Vicky Ryan, Community Fundraising Manager for Hearing Dogs for Deaf People said, “Sarah is genuinely one of the kindest, most generous and talented people I have had the privilege of working with. It has been lovely to watch her creative ideas come to life in her fundraising and photographs and she inspires so many other people to get on board too.”

Sarah takes Albert on a well-deserved walk in the woods after hearing they were finalists in the 2025 JustGiving Awards.

“Whether it’s giving talks, attending cheque presentations, or volunteering as a photographer at charity events like the Great British Dog Walk, Sarah goes above and beyond. She is a dedicated and impactful fundraiser - both individually and through our national campaigns.”