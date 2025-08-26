Winslow Show shines in the summer sun

Hordes of people enjoyed a fantastic family day at Winslow Show 2025 this August Bank Holiday Monday.

An estimated 6,500 people attended this year’s Show and enjoyed an array of over 70 stalls, live music, local artists and artisans in the Makers’ Market marquee, the dog show, vintage car and tractor display, livestock displays and traditional fun fair and fairground games for children.

Best in Show for the vintage and classic vehicle display – was an AC Cobra with the Oldest Car category being won by a 1931 Model A Ford and in the post 1985 category a Toyota MR2 T-Bar.

Mr P Bodily and D. McGarry won overall Show Champion in the sheep competition with their Stock Ram, Mr Dave White winning Reserve Champion for his pair of Ewe Lambs. Young handler for the 7 years and under was won by Lenny Claridge.

Pedigree and novelty classes were held by the Dog Show alongside scurry and scent training demonstrations delivered by Top Drive Dog Training and Follow My Lead K9 Academy.

Many of the stallholders and refreshment traders reported great sales with some closing early due to the large numbers of attendees. Winslow Show Association will meet later this year to confirm the total raised for local charities and good causes.

Dean White, Chair of the Winslow Show Association, said: “Winslow Show is the highlight of the year for many within our community. It provides a great day of traditional fun that brings friends, neighbours and families together. We’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to all those who support the Show by attending and all those groups that volunteer, including Edgcott & Winslow Young Farms, Winslow Lions Club and Winslow Rotary Club.”

For further information please visit www.winslowshow.org.uk