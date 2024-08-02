Westgate Healthcare care homes receive donation of plants
and live on Freeview channel 276
These plants, now adorning St Paul's Care Centre, Hampden Hall Care Centre, Westgate House Care Centre, and Chestnut Manor Care Home, will enhance the tranquility and beauty of the outdoor spaces, promoting the well-being of residents.
Westgate Healthcare is thrilled to have received a generous donation of plants from two award-winning garden design companies. Nilufer Danis, renowned for their innovative and stunning outdoor spaces, and Acacia Gardens, celebrated for their luxury garden design and build services. This generous gift comes after their impressive show garden at the Hampton Court Palace Flower Show 2024 held this July.
The residents of Westgate Healthcare’s care homes have always enjoyed their outdoor spaces, and these new plants will make these areas even more peaceful and beautiful. The variety of plants will significantly contribute to the tranquility and natural beauty of the care homes.
Westgate Healthcare’s maintenance team, together with its garden maintenance company, Jon Kemmish Landscapes, collaborated to safely transport the plants from Hampton Court Palace to the care homes and ensure they were placed in the best spots with proper lighting for the plants to thrive. These lovely new additions have now found their home across Westgate Healthcare’s care homes - St Paul's Care Centre, Hampden Hall Care Centre, Westgate House Care Centre, and Chestnut Manor Care Home.
This collaboration enhances the aesthetic appeal of the care homes and promotes the well-being of the residents by providing serene, natural environments for them to enjoy. Westgate Healthcare is deeply grateful to Nilufer Danis and Acacia Gardens for their thoughtful donation and looks forward to the positive impact these plants will have on the community.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.