Volunteers: The Backbone of Buckinghamshire’s charity sector

As part of its 25th Anniversary Celebrations, this year Heart of Bucks, the Community Foundation for Buckinghamshire has been out visiting charities and community groups its funded since it was founded in 2000.

A huge majority of those groups and projects would not be able to operate without the support of the individuals who volunteer their time, skills, knowledge and energy. In fact, some of the groups are run solely by volunteers, meaning if those people were not there, the services they provide would disappear too.

Heart of Bucks has asked any group which has received a grant from them at any time to supply a photo for its online anniversary mosaic along with details of the number of volunteers and beneficiaries annually. The total is already more than 3,000 volunteers from just over 60 community groups and charities.

But this is not a reflection of the number of individuals volunteering. Experience and this tour has highlighted that there are several individuals who volunteer with multiple organisations locally or even across the county.

So, Heart of Bucks, hosted by Eden Centre and in partnership with the High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire Pippa Kirkbride, surprised ten ‘Super Volunteers’ with an award to celebrate and recognise the amazing things they do for their communities. These volunteers were:

B J Tailor – a familiar face who pops up all around the local community, BJ is the long-serving dedicated Community Champion at Tesco Amersham and also gives much of his own time to separately raise funds.

Tricia Phillips – best known for volunteering with Chiltern Open Air Museum for nearly 50 years both as a Trustee and as Secretary of the Friends, alongside her involvement with District Scouts and her local church.

Jill Townsend – the founder of the Buckingham Summer Club which helps hundreds of young children each year and has also been part of Project Street Life Buckingham and the Swan Community Hub.

Linda Cannon Clegg – one of the driving forces behind the annual Kop Hill Climb raising hundreds of thousands for local charities, alongside other voluntary work including as Chair of Governors at Chesham Grammar School.

Chris Humphris – a Super Volunteer in and around the Thames, currently a Trustee, volunteer co-ordinator and sailing buddy at Accessible Boating Thames, Chris also volunteers at Braywick Leisure Centre and who has also been involved with Sportsable.

Tom Shimony – active helping young people in a variety of ways including volunteering at Aylesbury Youth Club and as a very committed chair of the Young Futures Fund Board, dedicated to empowering young people to make funding decisions to support their generation.

Roneish Myers – known mainly as the founder of the MoneyHeave Community Project, but also active in the Caribbean Community Lunch Club and a volunteer member of the Heart of Bucks Grants Panel.

Sue Coombs – a Super Volunteer around the Princes Risborough area where she is a member of the Town Council, volunteers at the lunch club and is involvement with several other local community organisations.

Rob Levine – who has volunteered for over a decade at WorkAid in Chesham for over a decade, and as an active chair of Amersham and Chalfont Hockey Club fundraising to expand sporting facilities in the area.

Marion Mason a photographer who gives up much of her professional time and skills to photograph charity events – including many of our walks – alongside being Chair of Aston Clinton Parish Council.

None of the volunteers do it for recognition or reward but just to support and help their local community. Heart of Bucks would like to extend its thanks and appreciation to all the volunteers in Buckinghamshire who are giving their time to help create a better place to live and work for all those in our beautiful county. Whether you give one day a year or many hours a week, your time and makes a real difference to so many.

If your organisation has received a grant from Heart of Bucks and would like to be included in its anniversary mosaic please submit your photo and information here.