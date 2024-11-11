Volunteers in Buckinghamshire needed to help Marie Curie spread joy this Christmas

The UK’s leading end of life charity Marie Curie is calling for people in Buckinghamshire to volunteer to collect for its Christmas Appeal to help bring care, comfort and joy to more people this festive season.

Marie Curie believes everyone should have expert care and support at the end of life, free from unnecessary pain, and have the dignity and respect they deserve, whatever their illness. That’s why it is encouraging people across Buckinghamshire to give just two hours to don a festive hat, and take to their local supermarket to help raise much-needed funds to support people facing the toughest of times this Christmas.

The end of life charity is dependent on public donations so that Marie Curie Nurses and healthcare professionals can provide expert hospice care, whatever the illness, in the comfort of their own home. Marie Curie help people with any illness they are likely to die from including Alzheimer’s (and other forms of dementia), heart, liver, kidney and lung disease, motor neurone disease, Parkinson’s, and advanced cancer.

The money raised also funds the charity’s free support line and webchat, which is available to anyone with an illness they’re likely to die from and those close to them. It offers practical and emotional support on everything from symptom management and day-to-day care to financial information and bereavement support.

Could you spare just two hours to collect vital funds?

Over the next five years Marie Curie aims to double the number of people receiving its care and support across the UK.

Lorna McGowan, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser for Buckinghamshire, said:

“Last Christmas, we were blown away by the support from the local community here in Buckinghamshire. It’s thanks to our amazing volunteers and supporters that Marie Curie can continue to provide the best possible care for anyone living with a terminal illness, at home, in our hospices, or over the phone.

“So, if you're interested in doing something tree-mendous to support a good cause this year, we’d love to hear from you! Volunteering is also a fantastic way to get in the Christmas spirit and meet new people in your community.”

To find out more about how you can give care, comfort and joy this Christmas visit mariecurie.org.uk/collect or contact your local Community Fundraiser, Lorna McGowan on 07753 265614 or [email protected].

To donate to Marie Curie’s Christmas Appeal, visit: mariecurie.org.uk/christmas