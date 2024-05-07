Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Mary’s Church

Parish Communion. All are welcome. Sunday, May 12, 9am at St Mary the Virgin, Lower Road, HP22 5XB.

St Mary’s is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 10.30am to 4pm.

Next Parish Council Meeting

The next meeting will be the Communities Committee on Tuesday, May 14, 7.30pm at the Eskdale Road Community Centre.

Party in the Park

On Sunday, May 26 the Parish Council will be holding a Party in the Park featuring musical entertainment, craft stalls, activities for children, and food and drink outlets.

D-Day 80th Anniversary

Thursday, June 6 will be the 80th anniversary of D-Day, and the Parish Council are marking the day with a programme of activities starting at the Fremantle Care Home. Residents will be treated to music and singing from the 1940s while enjoying tea and cake. Later in the evening, at the Bull pub there will be more music and dancing, and residents will recall the experiences of that day. The evening will end with the lighting of a Lamp of Peace in conjunction with the national lighting of beacons.

Parking at the Community Centre

Please do not park across the double yellow lines, and please only use the disabled bays if you have a valid Blue Badge.

Orchard Close streetlights

The streetlights in Orchard Close are now working again. Thank you to the UK Power Network for fixing the problem and to everyone who called to notify us of an issue.

Railway Station Garden

Anyone interested in joining Friends of Stoke Mandeville Station to help maintain the station garden, please contact: [email protected].

Parish Council eNewsletter

The Parish Council has begun circulating a quarterly eNewsletter. Visit the Parish Council website to sign up and get detailed updates straight to your inbox.

Eskdale Road Community Centre

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, a wedding reception or somewhere to hold a quiz night? Consider the Community Centre on Eskdale Road. With two different sized rooms, and access to the playing fields and new play area, it’s perfect for any occasion. For details call 01296 615458, email [email protected].

Organising an Event?

