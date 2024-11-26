Urgent appeal for used postage stamps for charity

I am writing to you on behalf of Friends of Bone Cancer Research Trust to ask for your help at any time, but especially as it is Christmas time!

We are a group of people throughout the UK who are raising funds independently for this wonderful charity. Thank you to everyone who has helped us over the year.

More postage stamps are used in December than any other time of the year. We are appealing for your support this Christmas by asking your readers to save their used, new and obsolete postage stamps from the UK and overseas, horizon labels and Royal Mail tracking labels, first day covers and collections etc.

Every stamp sent to us will help to fund life-saving research into primary bone cancer. Postage stamps are used less and less so if more people know about our requirements, we will hopefully still raise enough money to help find a cure for primary bone cancer.

Even Santa Helps us!

We are in great need of postage stamps from anywhere outside mainland UK. We are also in need of currency from overseas and obsolete UK notes and coins. Why not get your school, church, business, social group or other community group involved?

This is an ongoing appeal so stamps can be sent at any time. We are desperate for overseas support so please ask all your friends and family around the world to support us as well!

Our Facebook group is Friends Of BCRT – Postage Stamps & More! Stamp appeal updates will be added often.

Primary bone cancer can occur at any age, but affects mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly. Every 10 minutes somewhere in the world someone is diagnosed with primary bone cancer. Collecting used stamps is a simple way to make a huge difference.

The charity is seeking your stamps.

Thank you for your time.

Terri Bush

Friends Of BCRT - Postage Stamp Appeal & More!

20 Bowers Road, Benfleet, Essex, SS7 5PZ