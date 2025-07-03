Two Aylesbury care homes named among The UK’s Best In New National Index

Bartlett's Care Home in Aylesbury has been named one of the UK's Top 5 homes.

Two Buckinghamshire care homes have been recognised among the UK’s top-performing elderly care providers in a new national ranking.

Bartlett’s Residential Care Home and Chartwell Manor Care Home (located in Aylesbury)have been named in the first-ever Top 100 Care Homes Index, published by elderly care finder Lottie.

The index celebrates care homes that demonstrate exceptional standards in care quality, staff wellbeing, resident satisfaction, and innovation.

This national recognition highlights Buckinghamshire’s strong commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate care for older adults and places the county firmly on the map as a leader in elderly care.

Bartlett's Care Home celebrations

The Care Standards That Put These Buckinghamshire Homes on the Map:

Bartlett’s Residential Care Home

Bartlett’s has been named one of the UK’s top 100 care homes and ranked within the top five, earning outstanding scores across every category in Lottie’s 2025 Top 100 Care Home Index.

The home, which offers residential and dementia care, is a perfect example of how great care and fulfilling experiences go hand in hand. Recognised for workplace culture, the team's approach to wellbeing for residents and staff ensures everyone feels valued and supported.

Chartwell Manor Care Home

Chartwell Manor secured its place in the Top 100 Care Home Index thanks to its exceptional standards of care, earning high scores in the Quality of Care category.

The home was praised for its consistently high performance and compassionate approach, supported by glowing reviews from residents, families, and staff.

“The launch of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Home Index is about recognising the incredible dedication of care professionals who make a real difference in people’s lives every day.

Choosing a care home can be one of the most challenging decisions families face. That’s why our index is based on robust data, reviewing key criteria such as regulator ratings, facilities, and staff feedback to give families trustworthy insight into homes that deliver exceptional care in their area,” says Will Donnelly, Co-Founder of Lottie.

With care costs in Buckinghamshire averaging £1,543 per week, it’s more important than ever that care seekers have transparent, reliable information they can trust. The Top 100 Care Homes Index is designed to provide meaningful insight, helping families in Buckinghamshire and beyond find the best care for their loved ones.

Lottie’s data-led evaluation reviewed care homes nationwide, assessing ten key criteria that matter most to families when choosing care. These include regulator ratings, enquiry response times, staff wellbeing, resident feedback, digital presence, and operational strategy.

Homes were recognised across four categories: Quality of Care, Operational Excellence, Digital Impact, and Workplace Culture.

“To be named among the Top 100 from over 14,000 care homes nationwide is a huge achievement. These care homes are not just meeting residents’ needs, they’re redefining later living by creating vibrant and supportive communities that deliver exceptional care and experiences.

“Congratulations to Bartlett’s Residential Care Home and Chartwell Manor Care Home teams for their well-deserved national recognition in Lottie’s 2025 Top 100 Care Home Index,” concludes Donnelly.

Explore the full list of Lottie’s Top 100 Care Homes here: https://lottie.org/lottie-awards/2025/